Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 7400
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) against the 3 GHz i5 7400 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 7400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1677
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +11%
2320
2084
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +36%
7456
5484
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +9%
941
866
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +12%
3390
3025
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|i5-7400
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 8300H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 7400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 7400 and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 7400 and Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Core i5 7400 and Intel Core i7 7700
- Intel Core i5 7400 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G