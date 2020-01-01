Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 7500
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz i5 7500 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 7500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1677
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +2%
2320
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +22%
7456
6122
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +2%
941
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +6%
3390
3207
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|202 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|i5-7500
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
