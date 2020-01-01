Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 8257U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 8300H against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +1%
398
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8300H +5%
1689
1601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2333
Core i5 8257U +1%
2357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7642
Core i5 8257U +8%
8279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8300H +3%
957
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3439
Core i5 8257U +12%
3857
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|July 9, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8300H
|i5-8257U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|14x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
