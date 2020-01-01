Intel Core i5 8350U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8350U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U +163%
1566
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8350U +10%
2092
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U +57%
6432
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8350U +26%
924
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U +105%
3177
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8350U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
