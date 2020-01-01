Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8350U or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8350U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i5 8350U
Intel Core i5 8350U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8350U with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 8350U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U
1563
Ryzen 5 4600H +112%
3311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8350U
2047
Ryzen 5 4600H +22%
2491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U
6339
Ryzen 5 4600H +131%
14662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U
3123
Ryzen 5 4600H +39%
4356

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8350U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2017 January 6, 2020
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Zen 2
Model number i5-8350U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8350U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i5 8350U?
