Intel Core i5 8350U vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8350U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1566
н/д
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2092
Core i3 8300 +12%
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6432
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8350U +28%
924
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U +96%
3177
1623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8350U
|i3-8300
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1