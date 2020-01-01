Intel Core i5 8350U vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8350U against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U +20%
1566
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2092
Core i5 10210U +8%
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6432
Core i5 10210U +1%
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
924
Core i5 10210U +13%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U +3%
3177
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8350U
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
