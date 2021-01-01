Intel Core i5 8350U vs i5 10310U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8350U against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 10310U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1122 vs 901 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U +10%
1572
1432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2083
Core i5 10310U +15%
2397
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6307
Core i5 10310U +13%
7155
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
913
Core i5 10310U +25%
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3016
Core i5 10310U +24%
3741
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-8350U
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1