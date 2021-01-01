Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8350U or Core i5 10310U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8350U vs i5 10310U

Intel Core i5 8350U
VS
Intel Core i5 10310U
Intel Core i5 8350U
Intel Core i5 10310U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8350U against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10310U and 8350U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 10310U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1122 vs 901 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U +10%
1572
Core i5 10310U
1432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8350U
2083
Core i5 10310U +15%
2397
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U
6307
Core i5 10310U +13%
7155
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U
3016
Core i5 10310U +24%
3741

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8350U and i5 10310U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 May 13, 2020
Launch price 297 USD 297 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Comet Lake-U
Model number i5-8350U i5-10310U
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 0.8-2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8350U official page Intel Core i5 10310U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

