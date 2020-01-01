Intel Core i5 8350U vs i5 1035G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8350U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 18.13 GB/s (48%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U +27%
1566
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2092
Core i5 1035G4 +14%
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6432
Core i5 1035G4 +29%
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
924
Core i5 1035G4 +30%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3177
Core i5 1035G4 +26%
3988
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-8350U
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
