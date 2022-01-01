Intel Core i5 8350U vs i5 1155G7 VS Intel Core i5 8350U Intel Core i5 1155G7 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8350U against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1155G7 and 8350U Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7 Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1383 vs 914 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8350U and i5 1155G7

General Vendor Intel Intel Released August 21, 2017 June 8, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Kaby Lake R Tiger Lake UP3 Model number i5-8350U i7-1155G7 Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 17x 10-25x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier - No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1350 MHz Shading Units 192 640 TMUs 24 40 ROPs 3 20 Execution Units 24 80 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 8350U 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 1155G7 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 8350U official page Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -