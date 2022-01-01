Intel Core i5 8350U vs i5 1155G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8350U against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1383 vs 914 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
809
Core i5 1155G7 +77%
1433
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2509
Core i5 1155G7 +69%
4230
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2059
Core i5 1155G7 +48%
3050
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6353
Core i5 1155G7 +66%
10518
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
Core i5 1155G7 +50%
1385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3192
Core i5 1155G7 +33%
4242
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|June 8, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-8350U
|i7-1155G7
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|10-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
