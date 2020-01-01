Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8350U or Core i5 8259U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8350U vs i5 8259U

Intel Core i5 8350U
Intel Core i5 8350U
VS
Intel Core i5 8259U
Intel Core i5 8259U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8350U against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8259U and 8350U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8259U – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U
6432
Core i5 8259U +30%
8388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8350U
3177
Core i5 8259U +26%
3989

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8350U and i5 8259U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 April 3, 2018
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Coffee Lake
Model number i5-8350U i5-8259U
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 17x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8350U official page Intel Core i5 8259U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8259U or i5 8350U?
