Intel Core i5 8350U vs i5 8300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8350U against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1566
Core i5 8300H +8%
1689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2092
Core i5 8300H +12%
2333
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6432
Core i5 8300H +19%
7642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
924
Core i5 8300H +4%
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3177
Core i5 8300H +8%
3439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8350U
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 8350U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or Intel Core i5 8350U
- Intel Core i7 8565U or Intel Core i5 8350U
- Intel Core i7 8550U or Intel Core i5 8350U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Intel Core i5 8350U
- Intel Core i7 9750H or Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 10300H or Intel Core i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i7 8565U or Intel Core i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i5 8300H