Intel Core i5 8365U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8365U with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Ryzen 5 4600H +5%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1373
Ryzen 5 4600H +140%
3289
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2209
Ryzen 5 4600H +12%
2482
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6404
Ryzen 5 4600H +133%
14901
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Ryzen 5 4600H +32%
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2421
Ryzen 5 4600H +78%
4319
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8365U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8365U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
