Intel Core i5 8365U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i5 8365U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i5 8365U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8365U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 8365U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1094 vs 988 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8365U
3694
Ryzen 5 5500U +92%
7098
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8365U
2207
Ryzen 5 5500U +12%
2464
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8365U
6335
Ryzen 5 5500U +110%
13304
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8365U
2817
Ryzen 5 5500U +74%
4888
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8365U and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 16, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Whiskey Lake Lucienne
Model number i5-8365U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8365U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8365U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

