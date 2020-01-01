Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8365U or Core i3 10100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8365U vs i3 10100

Intel Core i5 8365U
Intel Core i5 8365U
VS
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Core i3 10100

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8365U against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 8365U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8365U
1373
Core i3 10100 +64%
2254
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8365U
2209
Core i3 10100 +19%
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8365U
6404
Core i3 10100 +36%
8724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8365U
2421
Core i3 10100 +73%
4187

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8365U and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 16, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-8365U i3-10100
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8365U official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 8365U vs Core i7 1065G7
2. Core i5 8365U vs Core i5 8265U
3. Core i5 8365U vs Core i5 10210U
4. Core i5 8365U vs Core i5 1035G4
5. Core i5 8365U vs Core i5 1035G1
6. Core i3 10100 vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. Core i3 10100 vs Ryzen 5 3600X
8. Core i3 10100 vs Ryzen 3 3300X
9. Core i3 10100 vs Ryzen 5 3400G
10. Core i3 10100 vs Core i3 10300

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100 or i5 8365U?
EnglishРусский