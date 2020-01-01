Intel Core i5 8365U vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8365U against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8365U +2%
428
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8365U +8%
1403
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2219
Core i5 10210U +2%
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6518
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
833
Core i5 10210U +25%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2484
Core i5 10210U +24%
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8365U
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8365U official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i5 8365U
- Intel Core i7 8565U vs Intel Core i5 8365U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i5 8365U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i5 8365U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Intel Core i5 8365U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Intel Core i5 10210U