Intel Core i5 8365U vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8365U against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
431
Core i5 10300H +6%
456
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1409
Core i5 10300H +51%
2124
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2244
Core i5 10300H +21%
2705
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6494
Core i5 10300H +38%
8978
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
832
Core i5 10300H +40%
1165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2477
Core i5 10300H +66%
4102
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8365U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8365U official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
