Intel Core i5 8365U vs i5 10310U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8365U against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 10310U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1122 vs 941 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
431
Core i5 10310U +2%
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1426
1432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2245
Core i5 10310U +7%
2397
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6486
Core i5 10310U +10%
7155
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
957
Core i5 10310U +19%
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2840
Core i5 10310U +32%
3741
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-8365U
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8365U official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
