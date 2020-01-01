Intel Core i5 8365U vs i5 1035G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8365U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Around 18.13 GB/s (48%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8365U +3%
428
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8365U +14%
1403
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2219
Core i5 1035G4 +7%
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6518
Core i5 1035G4 +27%
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
833
Core i5 1035G4 +44%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2484
Core i5 1035G4 +61%
3988
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-8365U
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8365U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
