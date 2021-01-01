Intel Core i5 8365U vs i5 10500T
We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8365U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8365U +9%
430
396
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1418
Core i5 10500T +102%
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2231
Core i5 10500T +8%
2414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6449
Core i5 10500T +68%
10831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
942
Core i5 10500T +10%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2834
Core i5 10500T +65%
4689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8365U
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8365U official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
