We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8365U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500T and 8365U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8365U
1418
Core i5 10500T +102%
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8365U
6449
Core i5 10500T +68%
10831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8365U
2834
Core i5 10500T +65%
4689

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8365U and i5 10500T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 16, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 297 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Whiskey Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-8365U i5-10500T
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel® UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 25-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8365U official page Intel Core i5 10500T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

