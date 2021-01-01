Intel Core i5 8365U vs i5 1145G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8365U against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1145G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1365 vs 941 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
431
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1426
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2245
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6486
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
957
Core i5 1145G7 +44%
1377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2840
Core i5 1145G7 +49%
4234
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-8365U
|i5-1145G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8365U official page
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1