We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 with 6-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1200 and 8400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +26%
411
Ryzen 3 1200
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +93%
2295
Ryzen 3 1200
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +23%
2378
Ryzen 3 1200
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +45%
9131
Ryzen 3 1200
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +14%
1020
Ryzen 3 1200
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +50%
4302
Ryzen 3 1200
2868

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8400 and AMD Ryzen 3 1200

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 July 27, 2017
Launch price 182 USD 109 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen
Model number i5-8400 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8400 official page AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5 8400?
