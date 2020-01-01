Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 with 6-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +26%
411
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +93%
2295
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +23%
2378
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +45%
9131
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +14%
1020
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +50%
4302
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-8400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
