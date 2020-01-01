Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
423
Ryzen 3 3100 +5%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Ryzen 3 3100 +3%
2365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2417
Ryzen 3 3100 +2%
2466
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9312
Ryzen 3 3100 +27%
11868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1038
Ryzen 3 3100 +11%
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4354
Ryzen 3 3100 +13%
4915
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
