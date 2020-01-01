Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8400 or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5 8400
Intel Core i5 8400
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 8400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400
2295
Ryzen 3 3300X +2%
2349
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400
2417
Ryzen 3 3300X +12%
2707
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400
9312
Ryzen 3 3300X +40%
13047
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400
1038
Ryzen 3 3300X +27%
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400
4354
Ryzen 3 3300X +29%
5621

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8400 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 April 21, 2020
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-8400 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8400 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10600K or i5 8400
2. Intel Core i9 9900K or i5 8400
3. Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i5 8400
4. Intel Core i5 9400 or i5 8400
5. Intel Core i5 8500 or i5 8400
6. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 3 3300X
7. AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Ryzen 3 3300X
8. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 3 3300X
9. Intel Core i5 1030NG7 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
10. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 3 3300X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i5 8400?
EnglishРусский