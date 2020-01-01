Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8400 or Ryzen 5 1600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +18%
411
Ryzen 5 1600
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400
2295
Ryzen 5 1600 +12%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +16%
2378
Ryzen 5 1600
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400
9131
Ryzen 5 1600 +34%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +8%
1020
Ryzen 5 1600
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400
4302
Ryzen 5 1600 +21%
5186

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 April 11, 2017
Launch price 182 USD 219 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen
Model number i5-8400 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

