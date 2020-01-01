Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +18%
411
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Ryzen 5 1600 +12%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +16%
2378
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9131
Ryzen 5 1600 +34%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +8%
1020
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4302
Ryzen 5 1600 +21%
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-8400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
