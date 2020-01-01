Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +11%
411
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Ryzen 5 2600 +17%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +6%
2378
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9131
Ryzen 5 2600 +44%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +4%
1020
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4302
Ryzen 5 2600 +26%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|182 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
