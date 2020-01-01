Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
411
Ryzen 5 2600X +2%
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Ryzen 5 2600X +32%
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2378
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9131
Ryzen 5 2600X +52%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1020
Ryzen 5 2600X +1%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4302
Ryzen 5 2600X +33%
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|182 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 8400 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i5 8400 and Intel Core i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 8400 and Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 8400 and AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Intel Core i5 10400F