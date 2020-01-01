Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +14%
417
365
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +35%
2295
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +15%
2422
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +14%
9367
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +90%
1036
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +137%
4398
1853
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10600K or i5 8400
- Intel Core i9 9900K or i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 9400 or i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 8500 or i5 8400
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 5 3550H
- Intel Core i7 10510U or AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Ryzen 5 3550H