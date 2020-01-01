Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8400 or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +35%
2295
Ryzen 5 3550H
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +15%
2422
Ryzen 5 3550H
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +14%
9367
Ryzen 5 3550H
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +90%
1036
Ryzen 5 3550H
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +137%
4398
Ryzen 5 3550H
1853

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 January 6, 2019
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i5-8400 -
Socket LGA-1151 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

