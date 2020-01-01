Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Ryzen 5 3600 +15%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Ryzen 5 3600 +56%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2422
Ryzen 5 3600 +8%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9367
Ryzen 5 3600 +91%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1036
Ryzen 5 3600 +24%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4398
Ryzen 5 3600 +67%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
