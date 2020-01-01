Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Ryzen 5 3600X +20%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Ryzen 5 3600X +71%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2422
Ryzen 5 3600X +11%
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9367
Ryzen 5 3600X +96%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1036
Ryzen 5 3600X +23%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4398
Ryzen 5 3600X +60%
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10600K and Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i9 9900K and Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 9400 and Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 8500 and Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X