Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8400 or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i5 8400
Intel Core i5 8400
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 (desktop) against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 8400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 45 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400
2295
Ryzen 5 4600H +48%
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400
2422
Ryzen 5 4600H +4%
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400
9367
Ryzen 5 4600H +63%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400
1036
Ryzen 5 4600H +5%
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400
4398
Ryzen 5 4600H +1%
4431

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8400 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 January 6, 2020
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-8400 -
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i5 8400?
EnglishРусский