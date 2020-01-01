Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 (desktop) against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Ryzen 5 4600H +9%
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Ryzen 5 4600H +48%
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2422
Ryzen 5 4600H +4%
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9367
Ryzen 5 4600H +63%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1036
Ryzen 5 4600H +5%
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4398
Ryzen 5 4600H +1%
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
