Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1668 vs 1029 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
420
Ryzen 5 5600X +40%
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2298
Ryzen 5 5600X +91%
4398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2413
Ryzen 5 5600X +41%
3396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9216
Ryzen 5 5600X +146%
22627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1032
Ryzen 5 5600X +64%
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4778
Ryzen 5 5600X +78%
8500
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-8400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
