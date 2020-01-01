Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +19%
411
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +30%
2295
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +12%
2378
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +10%
9131
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +23%
1020
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +26%
4302
3406
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10600K or Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i9 9900K or Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 9400 or Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 8500 or Intel Core i5 8400
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Intel Core i7 10510U or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H