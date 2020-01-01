Intel Core i5 8400 vs i3 6100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
67
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +14%
411
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +153%
2295
908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +7%
2378
2220
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +123%
9131
4095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +11%
1020
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +104%
4302
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|182 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i3-6100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Intel Core i3 6100 vs i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 6100 vs i3 8100
- Intel Core i3 6100 vs i5 7400
- Intel Core i3 6100 vs i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i3 6100 vs i5 6400