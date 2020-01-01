Intel Core i5 8400 vs i3 8300
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 62 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +3%
2422
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +45%
9367
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +43%
1036
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +171%
4398
1623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i3-8300
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
