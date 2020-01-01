Intel Core i5 8400 vs i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +94%
2295
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2422
Core i3 9100F +5%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +35%
9367
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1036
Core i3 9100F +5%
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +20%
4398
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
