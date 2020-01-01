Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 10500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
411
Core i5 10500 +12%
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Core i5 10500 +46%
3349
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2378
Core i5 10500 +15%
2746
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9131
Core i5 10500 +45%
13202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1020
Core i5 10500 +8%
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4302
Core i5 10500 +37%
5901
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i5-10500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 8400 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Intel Core i5 10500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10500 vs i7 10700K
- Intel Core i5 10500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Intel Core i5 10500 vs i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 10500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G