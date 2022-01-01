Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 12400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1034 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1038
Core i5 12400 +66%
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5888
Core i5 12400 +104%
12036
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2421
Core i5 12400 +48%
3578
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9296
Core i5 12400 +115%
19952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1041
Core i5 12400 +63%
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4635
Core i5 12400 +82%
8432
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
