We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400F and 8400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1034 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400
1038
Core i5 12400F +66%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400
5888
Core i5 12400F +105%
12048
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400
2421
Core i5 12400F +48%
3574
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400
9296
Core i5 12400F +112%
19702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400
1041
Core i5 12400F +62%
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400
4635
Core i5 12400F +79%
8311
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8400 and i5 12400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-8400 i5-12400F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8400
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8400 official page Intel Core i5 12400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400F or i5 8400?
