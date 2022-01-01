Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 12400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1034 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1038
Core i5 12400F +66%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5888
Core i5 12400F +105%
12048
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2421
Core i5 12400F +48%
3574
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9296
Core i5 12400F +112%
19702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1041
Core i5 12400F +62%
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4635
Core i5 12400F +79%
8311
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i5-12400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1