Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 6400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 6400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
56
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
40
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +49%
411
275
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +115%
2295
1065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +21%
2378
1969
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +80%
9131
5063
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +27%
1020
801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +48%
4302
2901
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|182 USD
|187 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i5-6400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
