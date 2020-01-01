Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +22%
2378
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +81%
9131
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +16%
1020
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +54%
4302
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
