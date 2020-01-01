Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 7400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 with 6-cores against the 3 GHz i5 7400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
17
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +14%
2422
2128
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +70%
9367
5523
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +20%
1036
866
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +43%
4398
3075
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i5-7400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
