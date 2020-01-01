Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 7600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz i5 7600K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 7600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600K
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
411
Core i5 7600K +4%
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +46%
2295
1568
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2378
Core i5 7600K +7%
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +36%
9131
6735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1020
Core i5 7600K +22%
1247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +3%
4302
4171
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|243 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i5-7600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i5 7600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
