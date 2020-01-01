Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 8250U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +18%
417
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +88%
2295
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +22%
2422
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +54%
9367
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +24%
1036
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +68%
4398
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10600K or i5 8400
- Intel Core i9 9900K or i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 9400 or i5 8400
- Intel Core i5 8500 or i5 8400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 8265U or i5 8250U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or i5 8250U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i5 8250U