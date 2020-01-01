Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 8259U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +9%
417
381
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +34%
2295
1709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +6%
2422
2282
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +12%
9367
8388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +13%
1036
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +10%
4398
3989
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i5-8259U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|28x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
