Intel Core i5 8400 vs i5 8265U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 8400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 11 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +5%
417
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +67%
2295
1372
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +10%
2422
2200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +47%
9367
6359
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400 +13%
1036
918
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400 +112%
4398
2071
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
