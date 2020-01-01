Intel Core i5 8400H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 8400H with 4-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400H
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2509
Ryzen 7 4700U +4%
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8260
Ryzen 7 4700U +71%
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400H +1%
1073
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3780
Ryzen 7 4700U +12%
4246
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
