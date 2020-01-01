Intel Core i5 8400H vs i5 1035G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 8400H against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400H
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 13.83 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400H +6%
2509
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8260
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1073
Core i5 1035G4 +12%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3780
Core i5 1035G4 +6%
3988
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400H
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
