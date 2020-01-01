Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8400H or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 8400H against the 2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 8400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400H
2509
Core i5 1135G7 +17%
2936
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400H
8260
Core i5 1135G7 +30%
10721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400H
1073
Core i5 1135G7 +27%
1364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400H
3780
Core i5 1135G7 +39%
5237

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8400H and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-8400H i7-1135G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8400H official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i5 8400H?
