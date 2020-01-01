Intel Core i5 8400H vs i5 8300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 8400H against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400H
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400H +8%
2509
2333
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400H +8%
8260
7642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400H +12%
1073
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400H +10%
3780
3439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400H
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400H official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i5 8400H
- Intel Core i7 8550U or i5 8400H
- Intel Core i7 7700HQ or i5 8400H
- Intel Core i3 8300 or i5 8400H
- Intel Core i7 9750H or i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 10300H or i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i7 8565U or i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i5 8300H